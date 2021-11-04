“It was like a big vaginal burn.” 16 women on their stories of giving birth drug-free.

As someone who has never given birth, I find the whole topic of labour and pregnancy absolutely fascinating.

One of the many conversations women tend to have around this subject is the point of drugs and medication: simply put, have you chosen to have a drug-free birth, or opted for pain relief.

Of course, it’s important to note that no option is better or worse than the other, they are just simply different.

So, whether giving birth drug-free was a choice, not an option or not considered, 16 women have shared their childbirth experience with Mamamia.

Read on to hear their stories.

“I had to have my waters broken manually at 2cm dilated. And can I just say, the manual breaking of the waters was by far the worst pain.”

“I had my third baby with zero pain relief: I arrived at the birth suite and it just so happened that it was time to push!”

“My second birth was drug-free. The nurses did not believe me when I said I had previously went from 3cm to 10cm dilated really quickly. But boy, did I prove them wrong! My hubby had to help deliver and my baby’s head came out with the sac unbroken. They had to pop it with a big crochet hook-looking thing. The birth was essentially like a big vaginal burn… my son also came out with his hand up at his head and his fingernails tore me quite badly. A very rough doctor then decided to jump straight in, inject me with some good ol’ numbing needles right into my torn hoo-ha so he could stitch it all back together. It was hell.”

“I had an accidental home birth with my first as contractions were never 'painful enough to be real labour' according to the hospital. It’s funny, as I have zero pain tolerance and even faint at the sight of a needle or blood normally. I guess the pain I experienced wasn’t as bad as I expected.”