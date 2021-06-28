'Can I sit outside?' All your questions about NSW's COVID-19 restrictions, answered.

As NSW grapples with the "scariest period" they've gone through, millions of Sydneysiders are living in lockdown.

The strict measures were introduced on Saturday afternoon and will remain in place until midnight Friday, July 9.

Here's what you need to know, including the 16 'reasonable excuses' to leave home.

Can I visit my partner during lockdown?

Yes.

NSW Health has listed 16 reasonable excuses to leave home, with one of them being "compassionate reasons".

Under this reason, NSW Health clarified this includes "where two people are in a relationship but do not necessarily live together".

Can you move house during lockdown?

Yes.

NSW Health says one reason to leave home is to "move to a new place of residence, or between your different places of residence".

Gladys Berejiklian has plunged millions of Sydney siders into lockdown. Image: Getty.

Can I visit a friend during lockdown?

No. You can't have visitors during lockdown.

A visitor does not include someone who is there:

for work or attend a university or other tertiary education facility

for childcare

as a carer

to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person

to give effect to arrangements between parents and children under 18 or their siblings

to assist a person to move places of residence

to avoid an injury or serious risk of harm

because of an emergency

for compassionate reasons

to view or inspect property to lease or purchase it.

Can I travel to a different suburb?

Yes. Unlike other states, there is no limit on how far you can travel from your home for one of the four essential reasons.