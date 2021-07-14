Lockdown extended: What we just learnt from Gladys Berejiklian's press conference.

Greater Sydney's lockdown will be extended for at least another two weeks, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

The state recorded 97 locally-acquired cases on Wednesday, with 24 of those cases infectious while in the community. It comes as 65,000 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Here's what you need to know from Gladys Berejiklian's latest press conference.

Lockdown extension.

Lockdown has been extended for another two weeks until at least 11:59pm on Friday, July 30.

The existing settings will remain in place, however Ms Berejiklian did suggest that further restrictions may be introduced if the health advice requires this.

The Premier says the number of cases infectious in the community needs to be as close to zero as possible before lockdown can lift.

The extension means home learning will continue for at least another two weeks.

NSW police officers patrol the Bondi Beach boardwalk on July 14, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

Sydney's latest COVID cases.

NSW recorded 97 new cases with the majority of these from the south-western Sydney area, particularly Fairfield.