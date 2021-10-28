David Holmes was Harry Potter's stunt double for 7 movies. Then something went wrong.

David Holmes was the stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 to the first instalment of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2009.

But on set, something went horribly wrong.

In the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of Rust, and calls from Juliette Lewis and Kristen Bell for better working conditions in the movie industry, let's unpack the story behind Holmes' accident and what has come from it since.

Watch: Signs To Use When Talking About Covid. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The accident on the Harry Potter set.

When Holmes was 27, and rehearsing a scene for the Deathly Hallows, a film set explosion occurred.

Holmes was flying in the air when he was thrown into a wall and pulled back by a high-strength wire, breaking his neck. According to an article in The Mirror at the time, Holmes laid on the ground, conscious, before telling his colleagues, “I can’t feel my legs”.