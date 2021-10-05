Six of the best positions for having sex in a wheelchair.

Welcome to The Unspeakables, a series by Mamamia that tells unflinchingly honest stories about being a woman - whatever that looks like - in 2021. You can find out more about The Unspeakables here.

While able-bodied people often wonder if a wheelchair diminishes sex, those of us in a wheelchair know differently. Sex in your wheelchair can be everything and anything you might desire from sex: passionate, intimate, rough, silly, kinky, spontaneous… the list is as varied as your desires. And there are a lot of possibilities. If you’re looking to expand your bedroom repertoire, here are a few suggestions for sex in your wheelchair that you might not have thought of - as well as a few ways to introduce toys to take sex in your chair to the next level.

Great positions for wheelchair sex

People might assume that a wheelchair limits the positioning options for sex, but the range of positions you can attempt in a wheelchair is delightfully long. Start by exploring some of the classics - most can work perfectly well in a wheelchair with just slight adaptations.

Reverse Cowgirl

This classic takes on a new level of intensity when your partner can bounce on you with the added stability of your chair. Your partner can position themselves on your lap, facing forward, with their feet and legs tucked under them, into the seat of the chair around your legs. With your brakes on your partner can use the support of the wheels to ride you - gentle or rough.

Face-Off

Sometimes also called “The Lap Dance,” this position is great for slowly building to an enormous climax. Have your partner sit on your lap and wrap their legs around your waist, with their feet on the wheels or tangled around the back of the chair. This is a wonderful position for deeper penetration and it fosters a real sense of intimacy as the sex is face-to-face, chest-to-chest, belly-to-belly.

Shoulder Holder

Your partner stands in front of your chair as they would if you were sitting on the edge of a bed, and then lifts your legs up and rests them on their shoulders. This position is fantastic for deep penetration and g-spot stimulation. If you back your chair up near a door or wall, you can get that authentic banging-into-the-headboard experience (but maybe bring a pillow too, eh?).