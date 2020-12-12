A little-known love triangle and 17 other things you didn't know about the Harry Potter films.

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of hidden details and magical secrets. But funnily enough, most of the fascinating stories from the movie franchise happened off-camera.
Including a little-known love triangle, here are 18 facts about the Harry Potter movies that you probably don't know.
1. The little-known love triangle.
The Harry Potter franchise not only launched the careers for many actors but it also included some well-known names, including Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh.
But something you might not know is that those final three names were involved in a little-known love triangle.
In 1989, Emma Thompson, who played Professor Trelawny, and Kenneth Branagh, who played Gilderoy Lockhart, got married.