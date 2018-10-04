The awkward reason Prince Harry left a young boy in tears.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry must be getting pretty use to playing second fiddle to his wife. I mean, no one gives a toss what brand shoes he’s wearing or if he has a bargain, high-street style hack.

But still it must hurt when your very presence (and her absence) makes a small child cry.

During a Wednesday visit to Sussex, of which he and Meghan are Duke and Duchess, the 34-year-old Royal was left to comfort a little boy who burst into tears, apparently because he didn’t get to meet the Prince’s American-born spouse.

Video from the crowd, published by The Mirror, shows Prince Harry place a hand, gently, on the child’s arm. “Are you alright?,” he asks. Then he turns to a little girl nearby; “You need to cheer him up.”

Harry. Mate. He’s only interested in your wife.

According to The Mirror, the boy was among swathes of locals who had lined the streets of the rural county in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the Royals. Well, a Royal anyway.

See, as is typical of most meet-and-greet tours, the Duke and Duchess divided duties, taking one side of the street each to ensure no locals missed out on a chance for a hand-shake or Instagram photo.