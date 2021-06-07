The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday June 7.

"Given five per cent of Victorians have been tested in the last seven days, if there was a big outbreak going on I would expect to have picked it up," he told reporters on Sunday.

"That risk does fall over time but we are still concerned about that and that is where all our efforts are going."

Professor Cheng said there was no "magic number" of people getting the jab to avoid future lockdowns, with only two to three per cent of Victorians fully vaccinated.

"Once you get up to much higher coverage rates, then it makes a whole lot of things easier," he said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Sunday announced an additional 100,000 vaccines are being made available for Victoria.

The federal government has also extended its suspension of JobSeeker mutual obligation requirements until June 15.

Ten people are now infected with the Delta variant as part of the West Melbourne outbreak, with investigators still unsure how it spread into the community.

Authorities are continuing to comb through genomic sequencing data from across the country for answers.

"We have theories. We're working through those," Prof Cheng said.

More than 1900 primary close contacts of the original Kappa variant-related Whittlesea outbreak were released from isolation on Sunday.

Six train services from Merlynston Station to Flinders Street Station were added to the list of over 350 exposure sites late on Sunday evening.

Meghan and Harry welcome Lilibet.

The second baby for Prince Harry and Meghan is officially here: a healthy girl who arrived on Friday.

The couple welcomed their child Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, a spokesperson said Sunday.

Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to a nickname for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her middle name honours her grandmother and Harry's mother. The baby is eighth in line to the British throne.