The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday June 7.

Vic records nine new local COVID-19 cases, putting lockdown end at risk.
Victoria has reported nine new local cases of COVID-19 as authorities remain confident there is no large unknown outbreak of the Delta variant.
Eleven infections have been detected in the 24 hours to midnight on Sunday, although two were already reported by aged care operator Arcare.
- 17,719 vaccine doses were administered
- 24,265 test results were received
The Arcare Maidstone outbreak has grown to six cases after another resident and a registered nurse tested positive.
The 79-year-old resident, who had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, was moved to hospital as a precaution.
A first dose had been given to the registered nurse, who last worked at the nursing home on Saturday.
It is unclear whether the latest glut of cases will dent the city's hopes of moving to eased restrictions from Friday.
Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said officials' main concern is tracking down "upstream" transmission.
