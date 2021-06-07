"More than we could have ever imagined." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The news was announced this morning that Meghan Markle had given birth and that "both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home".

The couple welcomed daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at 11.40am on Friday local time, weighing 7 lbs, 11 oz (3.4kg), at hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to the Queen's nickname. Her middle name is in honour of her grandmother and Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

The baby is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and eighth in line to the British throne.

Watch Prince Harry talk about his wife's mental health struggle during her first pregnancy. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In a message of thanks on the couple's Archewell website, they said: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The message adds that anyone wishing to send gifts is asked to "support or learn more about" organisations working for women and girls, including Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

No photos of the baby have yet been released.

We first heard about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pregnancy when the couple shared a picture (captured by their photographer friend over Zoom).

The image showed Harry and Meghan lying in their Californian garden, with Meghan resting her hand on her visible baby bump.