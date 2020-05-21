Search
From a blind date to a new life in LA: A photographic timeline of Meghan & Harry's relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been together for four years this year and married for two of them.

While in the grand scheme of things that doesn’t seem like a very long time, a lot has happened during that period.

Definitive proof that Prince Harry is going to be the best dad. Post continues below.

Video via Mamamia

So as the couple celebrate another milestone – their two-year wedding anniversary this week- let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Here’s where it all began.

July 2016

During a profile for Vanity Fair in 2017, Meghan Markle shared for the very first time that she met Prince Harry on a blind date in July 2016.

November 2016

In November, Kensington Palace issued a statement regarding the public’s response to news of the pair dating. Therefore, confirming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are indeed a couple.

December 2016

The first photos of the couple were taken by The Sun (as they are paparazzi shots that we will not be shared here). The two of them are walking down a street in London, wearing beanies and coats.

March 2017

After months of whispers and rumours surrounding the couple, the couple emerged together for the first time in public. Meghan and Harry attended a tennis match at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Image: Getty.

September 2017

Meghan publically spoke about her relationship with Harry for the first time for her Vanity Fair profile in October 2017.

“We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story," she shared.

November 2017

After a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement.

prince harry engagement photo
Image: Getty.

December 2017

The newly engaged couple visited Nottingham.

Image: Getty.

March 2018

In March, they attended the Edinburgh Service together.

Image: Getty.
May 2018

Nearly two years after they first met, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

meghan-and-harry2
Image: Getty.
meghan-and-harry
Image: Getty.
June 2018

In June, the newlyweds attended Royal Ascot Day 1 at the Ascot Racecourse.

Image: Getty.

October 2018

And in October, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

During the same month, the royal couple went on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Image: Getty.
harry meghan new zealand
Image: Getty.
Harry-Meghan
Image: Getty.
harry-and-meghan-dubbo
Image: Getty.

March 2019

The couple attended the Commonwealth Service and visited Morocco in March.

meghan markle prince harry
Image: Getty.
meghan-and-harry
Image: Getty.

May 2019

Exactly one year after they got married, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world.

meghan markle prince harry baby
Image: Getty.
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

June 2019

The pair attended the annual Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen's official birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

July 2019

Baby Archie was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

During the same month, Prince Harry and Meghan attended the premiere of The Lion King in London.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

September 2019

A few months later, the Duke and Duchess toured South Africa together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

And Archie met the Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

October-November 2019

Throughout the final months of the year, Prince Harry and Meghan attended various royal duties, which included the annual WellChild Awards, a discussion with the young leaders of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and the Royal British Legion Festival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

December 2019

The Duke and Duchess share their family Christmas card, with Archie front and centre.

MEGHAN-HARRY-and-ARCHIE

January 2020

And then on January 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their royal duties.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

March 2019

In the months following their announcement, Harry and Meghan attended their final royal duties. That included the Endeavour Fund Awards, the Mountbatten Festival of Music and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Now

Currently, the couple is living in Los Angeles with baby Archie. But besides paparazzi photos, no photos have been taken.

Feature image: Getty.

