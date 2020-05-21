From a blind date to a new life in LA: A photographic timeline of Meghan & Harry's relationship.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been together for four years this year and married for two of them.

While in the grand scheme of things that doesn’t seem like a very long time, a lot has happened during that period.

Definitive proof that Prince Harry is going to be the best dad. Post continues below.

So as the couple celebrate another milestone – their two-year wedding anniversary this week- let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Here’s where it all began.

July 2016

During a profile for Vanity Fair in 2017, Meghan Markle shared for the very first time that she met Prince Harry on a blind date in July 2016.

November 2016

In November, Kensington Palace issued a statement regarding the public’s response to news of the pair dating. Therefore, confirming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are indeed a couple.