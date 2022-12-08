'I'm British and even I don't want to hear about the royal family dramas anymore.'

There's something on Netflix tonight that I guess you may have heard about. It's a little documentary about a couple called Harry and Meghan who used to be part of the British royal family but then left and now can't stop talking about it
As someone working in the media and with an interest in popular culture, I have had different feelings about this very public couple since they wed in front of millions in 2018.
When Meghan first joined the royal family, it seemed like a positive step in modernising an ancient and highly problematic institution. I had a sense of hope that their love and marriage would herald a new era for the royals.
