'I'm British and even I don't want to hear about the royal family dramas anymore.'

Since then, well, we all know just how quickly things fell apart. And now, even as a British expat, I am exhausted. Because the royal family's drama and all the related headlines are everywhere I look.

I understand why this topic continues to dominate the media. It's like the reality show no one asked for; The Crown come to life with a touch of 21st century Hollywood glamour to boot.

On one side stands Harry and Meghan with accusations of racism, claims that the royal family allows mental health issues to go unchecked, and a lot of feelings, whereas on the other side, there are the British royal family and a whole lot of silence.

As a 'youthful' Gen Xer (or almost elder millennial), I felt empathy for Harry and Meghan as their story first unfurled. I wondered how history could repeat itself after Diana, and why were the royals so insistent on Meghan having to wear knee-length skirts with stockings?

Where once the royal family might have simply been irrelevant or invisible to younger generations, Harry and Meghan opened up debate about their purpose and ethics in the 21st century.

I understand why a young couple would be unhappy to be hamstrung by weird archaic rules that include sanctions on working, sharing how they really feel, and wearing what they want. All the while not having their mental health needs met and possibly being discriminated against. These are not conditions to flourish under.

But then there's all that wealth, privilege, and fancy free castles with built-in butlers that come with the royal titles, and as a commoner from a working class town in the UK, I find it hard to muster sympathy for the 'spare' Prince and his Duchess. In fact, I can see why there may have been some side-eye from Wills and Kate who were just busy getting on with the job that comes with being at the very top of the British class system.