'If he doesn’t put the boot in...' What Diana’s biographer expects from Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

Andrew Morton has covered the royal family for over three decades.

The English journalist and an author of Diana, Her Story, found fame after his 1992 tell-all gave an exclusive recount of Diana's unhappy marriage to King Charles.

His latest biography, The Queen, will also endeavour to tell the real story of the monarch who reigned for almost 71 years.

In an exclusive interview with No Filter, Morton is sharing his honest thoughts on what we should expect from the new Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, which premieres on the streaming service on Thursday, December 8.

Watch the trailer for Harry & Meghan.



Video via Netflix.

Morton told host Holly Wainwright that he doesn't suspect there will be any "fresh" information in Harry & Meghan, following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"If he doesn’t put the boot in [King Charles], we will be disappointed," he said. "Because that’s what he’s been suggesting that his father said, 'I had a difficult childhood so you can too'... I don't think they're saying anything I haven't heard before."