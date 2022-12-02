Unseen photos and subtle references: 10 details you missed in Netflix's Harry & Meghan trailer.

Netflix has released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated documentary series.

The streaming platform dropped the 59-second clip for Harry & Meghan on Friday, which includes never-before-seen photos of the couple, including one from their wedding reception and Meghan's pregnancy.

According to Netflix's statement, the six-episode series will explore the early days of the couple's relationship and the challenges they faced which led to their leaving the royal family.

Not only will it feature Harry and Meghan but also their family and friends, "most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed".

Watch the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan here. Post continues below.