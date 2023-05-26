In an interview with The Times UK this week, Victoria Beckham shared that while her daughter Harper is "obsessed" with luxury British beauty retailer, Space NK, the 11-year-old is not allowed to wear makeup outside of their home.

"She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally," Victoria told The Times beauty journalist India Knight.

"Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I'll take her to the one down the road. It's her favourite thing. She's obsessed."

After hearing from several mums of tweens and teens in the Mamamia community, it seems that Harper Beckham is not the only tween obsessed with makeup and beauty.

Here is what seven of them had to say about their kids' buying or using makeup and whether they had any specific 'rules' like Victoria Beckham.

1. 'My 12- and 10-year-olds are obsessed with MECCA.'

"In the past few months, my age 12- and 10-year-old daughters have taken a huge interest in skincare and always want to go to MECCA. I think there is a lot of beauty content on youTube as they don’t have TikTok.

"My 12-year-old daughter wears clear lip gloss and curls her eyelashes for school and wears mascara at weekends. I am waiting for her to ask for foundation but she doesn’t need it! They both have an expensive taste in serums, oils, perfume sprays, and lip masks. They just need to be old enough to work and pay for their products.