A 3am finish and plenty of power tools: Hamish Blake and his daughter's 5th birthday cake.

Get your spatulas and whisks out in appreciation because Hamish Blake has done it again!

For the past six years, the popular media personality and father-of-two has committed to a tradition where he makes his kids - Sonny and Rudy - a cake of their choice on their birthday.

And although Sonny's Avatar the Last Airbender cake was made only a hot minute ago, daughter Rudy's birthday has whipped around the corner - so it's time to bake.

"It's my little girl's fifth birthday and as decreed, her cake will be a character from the Trolls movie. Not one of the headline characters, but the 25th most popular character - a guy called Mr Dinkles," Blake said.

For reference, Mr Dinkles is a pet worm who has a squeaky voice that only says "mew". Brilliant.

Rudy had asked for a Mr Dinkles cake, fitted with a candy store (because that will guarantee more candy - smart girl) and a moving mouth that says "mew". Another fabulous request was that the cake must poop cupcakes.

"That's tonight's challenge. It's definitely the weirdest cake I've ever made, but Mr Dinkles in a candy store it is."

The brief had been established. Now it was time for action.