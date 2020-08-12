Eliza's gasp and classic hip-hop references: 9 hidden details you may have missed in Hamilton.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Hamilton. If you haven’t seen the musical film yet, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

It's been just over a month since Hamilton dropped on Disney Plus and it's safe to say that the world is still entirely obsessed.

The film, which is a live stage recording of the award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, follows the rise and fall of one of the Founding Fathers of America, Alexander Hamilton.

The musical, which became a cultural phenomenon when it first debuted on Broadway in 2015, was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda after he read Ron Chernow's 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Watch the official trailer for Hamilton on Disney Plus below. Post continues after video.



Video via Disney Plus.

After reading the biography in 2008, Miranda spent a total of seven years working on the songs that would form Hamilton: An American Musical.

One particular song, 'My Shot', took Miranda an entire year to write.

As a result of the time Miranda spent working on the songs, the music from Hamilton is jam-packed with a bunch of subtle references, pop culture nods, and of course, plenty of nudges to history.

From a nod to The Beatles to a bunch of subtle hip-hop references, the musical contains dozens of tiny details.

Here are nine of the details you might have missed in Hamilton:

The Macbeth reference.

In theatre, the so-called curse of Macbeth brings bad luck to any production where someone says the character's name inside the theatre.

In fact, to avoid "bad luck", some theatre professionals have been known to refer to Macbeth as the "Scottish Play".

In Hamilton, Angelica and Hamilton share a Shakespeare call-and-response when they quote lines from Macbeth.

"I trust you’ll understand the reference to another Scottish tragedy without my having to name the play," Hamilton sings, carefully using the term "Scottish tragedy".

But in the next line, there's a direct mention of Macbeth.

"They think me Macbeth and ambition my folly."

The Beatles-inspired breakup song.

While the Founding Fathers of the United States perform R&B and hip-hop inspired songs, King George III's songs in Hamilton are cleverly inspired by the music of British bands, including The Monkees and The Beatles.