13 celebrity halloween costumes our brains simply couldn't process this year.

Halloween is almost over, but the costumes from A-list celebs haven't slowed down in the slightest.

While Australians kinda get into Halloween, other countries (ahem... America and it's love for a good carved-out pumpkin) across the globe go all out for a weekend of spookiness and utter mayhem.

From creepy costumes to hilarious impersonations and odes to icons long gone, 2021 has officially become the year for celebrities to show us what they're made of.

Video via Mamamia.

So without further ado, here are the 13 celebrity Halloween costumes we couldn't stop staring at. Warning: things are about to get spooky.

Heidi Klum as the zombie.