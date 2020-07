Anyone who gets their hair coloured regularly will agree that it's an expensive mission.

But we pay for it because we love the end result. (Well, most of the time).

Here are five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via

Over the past few days, contributors in our You Beauty Facebook group began discussing how much they spent at their last hair appointment. And, well... wow.

Here's what they had to say:

1. $185.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied.