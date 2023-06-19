‘It looked like a murder scene’. 8 women share their hair removal horror stories.

MM: "There's a bit of blood" the beautician said, as if she hadn't casually just split open my vagina.

TM: "I let my ex wax my vagina." Enough said.

IG: "There's a bit of blood" the beautician said, as if she hadn't casually just split open my vagina. Tap the link in our profile to read more.

GOOGLE:

Eight women get very real on hair removal.

From using duct tape to getting their ex to do the job, not all decisions were made wisely.

*********

If ‘beauty is pain’ then goddamnit I’ve got the scars to prove it, because let’s just be clear here, hair removal sucks.

From knees that have been left with a thousand white marks from accidentally cutting myself while shaving approximately 547,893 times since I was a teenager, to the four centimetre gash I took out of my left ankle after a two-week home quarantine in 2020, it obviously doesn’t get any easier.

And don’t even get me started on the Brazilian wax I had done before a romantic weekend away. With the beautician arm deep in my lady bits, I winced in sheer pain every time she pulled.

Watch: Cameron Diaz on why women should keep their public hair. Post continues after video.