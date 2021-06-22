From biscuit to 'golden hour': The 6 winter hair colour trends you should really get around.

Anyone else flirting with the idea of switching up their hair? Maybe trying a different hair colour? A different length? BOTH?? We say do it.

Cause having new hair is SUCH a terrific thing. Makes you feel cute! Fresh! Not daggy!

And while we're all about going for whatever cut or colour tickles your fancy (get that pink hair, Emily!), there's also nothing wrong with having a little squiz at what's all kewl and ~trendy~ before diving on in there.

And what better way to find out what's trending in hair colour than to ask a hairstylist? (Rhetorical).

Here are six of the biggest winter hair colour trends getting around right now, according to founder and director of Edwards & Co, Jaye Edwards.

So, if you're looking for some inspo - please, have a wee look.

Biscuit.