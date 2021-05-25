“I transitioned from bright blonde to 'expensive beige'. Here’s why it’s better.”

For the past eight years, I've battled between having blonde or brown hair.

I've always wanted to be blonde like my mum and sister, but the price, maintenance, and the damage it does, leaves me eventually reverting back to my natural colour - a snooze-worthy medium brown.

Then every year or so, I say screw it and dye it all blonde. Soz.

Watch: Five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I've been almost every shade of brown and blonde - usually on the way to reaching the brightest blonde possible or reverting it back to its natural state. And it's tiring and expensive.

Over the past 12 months, I've realised that I'd love to settle on something in between. A colour that allows me to get it touched up only a few times a year, but also gives my hair some dimension and doesn't damage it terribly.