4 hair colour mistakes to avoid if you have fine hair (and want volume).

If you're a lass with arrogantly fine hair, part of your daily struggle involves trying to perform magic on something that looks like angel hair spaghetti. It's just so thin. So flat. So... Gollum-like.

And you've tried all your usual root-boosting, volume-cranking magic dusts and creams. Oh, how you've tried. But they all just bugger off after, like, an hour.

Your style won't hold. Your hair is flatter than ever. Your scalp oils are having a TIME. What a bloody shame.

But what if it has not so much to do with your products and *everything* to do with your hair colour?

It might be, you know.

