At his February sentencing, Nick said: “All I ever really wanted was with Blanchard… I’ve never known what it’s like to have a female connection.”

In a 2017 interview with Dr. Phil, Gypsy revealed that Nick "had multiple personalities that were violent and scary".

"He thought he was a 500-year-old vampire named Victor," she added.

Nick himself confessed he had an "evil side" that "enjoys killing". He was also no stranger to the wrong side of the law - having once been arrested for watching porn and masturbating at a McDonald's for nine hours.

During their online relationship, Gypsy had created her own evil alter ego to match Nick's: an evil vixen named Ruby.

They referred to each other as “daddy” and “daughter” over text, with Gypsy occasionally calling him her “master.”

She would dress up as her persona in children's clothing and take suggestive photos of herself with knives to send him.

Nick and Gypsy were each other's confidants, with Gypsy sharing details of her mother's abuse with Nick. He had urged Gypsy to report her mother to the police, but she insisted that she had already tried to do so but wasn't taken seriously.

"If she tried to go to the police,” Nick explained in a 2018 interview, “due to the way her mum was making her be portrayed to look as, she would have basically looked like a lunatic that no one would believe due to what her mum was putting in everyone else's head. She felt that it was a non-escapable path she was on and she needed someone to understand her enough to be willing to basically risk their life for her."

Gypsy had attempted to run away from home in the past, but was caught by her mother, who smashed her laptop and phone, threatening physical violence if she ever tried to flee again.