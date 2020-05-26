"I can't see the logic": The reopening process isn't making sense to the fitness industry.

Meanwhile, come June 1, up to 50 patrons will be allowed to dine in restaurants, pubs and clubs around the state. And outdoor gym equipment, playgrounds and outdoor swimming pools are open for use by up to 10 people at once.

A petition is being circulated on Change.org calling on NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to open gyms on the same date: "Gyms are not even open for trainers to perform one-on-one training, let alone [for] 50 people at a time. I feel this to be a huge injustice to a community that is serving to IMPROVE health outcomes," the appeal by CrossFit coach Hayden Farrelly-Whiley reads.

At the time of writing, the petition has more than 14,000 signatures.

The appeal has been echoed by industry association, Fitness Australia.

In a statement, the organisation's CEO, Barrie Elvish, called for state governments to prioritise the health and wellbeing of Australia's 4 million gym users by allowing indoor facilities to open.

"Gym owners, operators and the industry are extremely frustrated that cafes, pubs, restaurants and hotels appear to be being given relaxed concessions," Elvish said.

“Putting the health and wellbeing of Australians first has never been more important. It’s essential the government prioritises this before the long-term economic cost and mental health impacts of COVID-19 become greater.”

The industry, which is worth an estimated $3 billion a year and employs more than 35,000 staff nationwide, has developed a COVID Safety Plan Framework for the reopening of facilities, including strict hygiene and physical distancing measures.

“We have done this to demonstrate the industry is willing, and ready, to do whatever it takes to reopen and provide the community with the confidence their health and safety is protected in a gym environment," Elvish said. "All our operators understand the health and commercial implications of not getting it right, which is why there is so much focus on having a robust plan.”

Are gyms risky?

In his statement, Barrie Elvish claimed that the belief that gyms are high-risk for COVID-19 infections is “misguided".

But experts urge caution.

Associate Professor Philip Russo, President of the Australasian College for Infection Prevention and Control, told Mamamia gyms are likely to be considered less safe than pubs and restaurants because of the smaller confines and close-together equipment.

"There is probably also concern that exercise may bring on coughing, so if somebody did have COVID-19 they would be contaminating the environment, which is one of the ways it is spread," he said.