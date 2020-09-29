"After Gwyneth shared her naked selfie at 48, I asked my friends to send me theirs."

Content warning: This post contains nudity.

I love Gwyneth Paltrow. Her joyous celebration of her physicality, whether through her $75 ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle or her recent nude selfie shared on Instagram for her 48th birthday, gives women permission to enjoy the skin they are in.

Especially older women. Being naked and sharing who we are no matter what our age can be a feminist act.

So I asked my women friends to send me a nude selfie and tell me what they loved about their naked bodies.

Watch: How to improve your daughter's body image. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I was a bit nervous that they might be offended, but it was like they were just sitting there naked with an iPhone waiting to press send.

Receiving the pictures and quotes from my friends was the most wonderful gift. Every time my phone pinged I got excited! Another nude selfie. The more I looked at these beautiful women and basked in their radiant confidence, the more I experienced a sense of love about my own body.

Di, 67. "I have always loved my body - warts and all - because those are the cards I was dealt and I can’t change it. As my wise father used to say - love yourself because many who are less fortunate would give their eye teeth to be you." Image: Supplied. Look at these bodies who have borne babies, who have experienced pleasure, who have climbed mountains, swum in the sea, who have loved and been loved in return, who have survived loss.