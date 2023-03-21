The world is talking about what Gwyneth Paltrow eats. I want to thank her.

This image is hurting your head, yes?

Two glorious 50-ish women, leaping in their swimmers. One is worth more than $250 million, one is me. One is this week's most-hated woman on the Internet, one of them (I hope) is me. I know. It's hard to tell us apart.

Gwyneth Paltrow, you see, is just like us.

If, by just like us, you mean absolutely nothing like us. Or, nothing like 99 per cent of us, at least.

A quick illustration: Paltrow employs a celebrity book curator called Thatcher Wine. Yes, that's a job. When her family moved into their new, purpose-built Montecito home (somewhere she describes as "a Parisian apartment set within an old European barn", except in California, with a full spa in the basement) she needed 600 books to fill the shelves. Six-hundred. Cue: Thatcher. He sourced them, themed them by room, and his 'team' arranged them in pleasing colour-themed designs.

Gwyneth Paltrow does not drag boxes of dog-eared books from home to home. No. She has a person for everything. It's part of her Thing.

She has mega-trainer Tracey Anderson on speed dial when she needs to sweat.

She has a world-renowned yogi, Eddie Stern.

She has a 'body whisperer', Lauren Roxburgh*.

She has a breath-work practitioner, Ashley Neese.

She has a meditation teacher, Bob Roth.

She has a chef. Kate McAloon.

She has at least one dermatologist - Dr Karyn Grossman.

She has an acupuncturist, Paul Kempisty.

An intimacy coach. Michaela Boehm.

A nutritionist - Frank Lipman, MD

And a gut 'doctor', Will Cole. More about him in a moment.

And of course, she infamously has a House Manager (who, she assured a New York Times journalist who came to her door was definitely not a butler) who oversees the various housekeepers and gardeners and maids in her various homes.

Relatability and Gwyneth Paltrow are not friends.