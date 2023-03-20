It's 2023, and there's no such thing as over-sharing.

In a highly digitised world, an unfiltered life equals social connection, and the lines between public and private have become increasingly blurred.

One of the driving forces behind it? GRWM videos.

Watch: We need to talk about Mikayla Nogueira's viral TikTok video. Post continues below.



Video via TikTok

From curling your hair for your nan's funeral to perfecting your base makeup before turning yourself into jail: 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) videos have become deeply personal. And they're way more than sharing your beauty routine.

They've become a space to share deeply personal stories and experiences. The kind of stuff that was once only shared with family or close friends. Or a drunk stranger in the bathroom.

So, how did this all start? And where are we going with it?

Here, we chat with a psychologist and a therapist about the cultural force of the GRWM trend.

What are GRWM videos?

For the uninitiated, GRWM stands for 'Get Ready With Me'. It basically refers to content on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, where the user shares their deepest thoughts while performing their daily beauty routine.

While they're certainly not new, they're becoming more popular than ever.

To put it into perspective, the hashtag #grwm has had around two billion views over the past seven days, with 83 billion views overall. Huge.

Of course, beauty brands have now started to monetise the popularity of the trend, paying influencers to market their products while getting ready.

And it's not only influencers, and micro-influencers creating these GRWM videos – it's everyday people jumping on the trend, too.

Why does GRWM videos make us want to share?

There's something about getting ready that has always just been inherently feminine. It's intimate. Comforting. A whole culture in itself.

Arguably, getting ready to go for a night out that is the best part of 'going out'. Sitting in your bedroom doing your makeup is a safe space where you share personal stories, feelings and experiences – usually between you and your closest friends.

Leaning into this is also the beloved 'bathroom debrief' – which ultimately served not only as a place to touch-up your makeup but also as a space to gossip, trade compliments and make new friends.