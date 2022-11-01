"This is not Woman of the Year behaviour." Why everyone is talking about Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney.

Caitlyn Jenner and various other US politicians are targeting a 25-year-old transgender content creator, seemingly just for sharing her experiences being trans.

Dylan Mulvaney is a TikToker with over eight million followers. She's known for her daily series, "Days of Girlhood", which she started in March 2022 to document her transition.

The video series follows Mulvaney through both the fun and uncomfortable aspects of being trans, with the creator often praised for her honesty and humour with her audience.

In October, Mulvaney interviewed President Joe Biden for the news outlet NowThis, where the two discussed gender-affirming healthcare and transgender rights.

The content creator asked the President whether the US should have the right to ban transition-related care, and Biden responded no.

"I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that," the President said.

"As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong."