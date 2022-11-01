celebrity

"This is not Woman of the Year behaviour." Why everyone is talking about Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney.

Caitlyn Jenner and various other US politicians are targeting a 25-year-old transgender content creator, seemingly just for sharing her experiences being trans.

Dylan Mulvaney is a TikToker with over eight million followers. She's known for her daily series, "Days of Girlhood", which she started in March 2022 to document her transition.

The video series follows Mulvaney through both the fun and uncomfortable aspects of being trans, with the creator often praised for her honesty and humour with her audience.

In October, Mulvaney interviewed President Joe Biden for the news outlet NowThis, where the two discussed gender-affirming healthcare and transgender rights. 

The content creator asked the President whether the US should have the right to ban transition-related care, and Biden responded no. 

"I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that," the President said.

"As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong."

Following the interview, anti-trans US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene said, "I introduced a bill to stop gender affirming care on kids and they want me dead. I’m being swatted while fake women visiting Biden are being swooned."

While Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted a TikTok video of Mulvaney discussing trans women's bodies and saying, "Radical left-wing lunatics want to normalise this absurdity."

In the clip, Mulvaney discusses having her crotch stared at while shopping and encourages people to "normalise the bulge".

Then one of the most recognisable trans women, Caitlyn Jenner, retweeted Blackburn's statement in agreement.

"@MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone - one of the best senators we have. Let’s not 'normalise' any of what this person is doing," Jenner wrote.

"This is absurdity!"

The former athlete also said: "There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalising exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place."

"I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan... congrats your [sic] trans with a penis."

On October 30, Mulvaney posted a TikTok captioned, "Day 233 - a message to Caitlyn".

In the video, Mulvaney spoke directly to Jenner and said, "I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman. But then you decided to ridicule me very publicly."

"The first tweet didn’t phase me all that much but then this one [misgendering me] made me go ah – not you calling me a he!

"But you didn’t stop there."

Mulvaney said that she had made the video about her "bulge" because she was "embarrassed" about her body.

"I wanted to reclaim my body in a positive way, and now you've taken that and you turned it into something really ugly," the content creator said.

"In this moment, I am not as comfortable talking about my private parts as I was when I made that video, and it felt like I got outed," Mulvaney continued. 

"I didn’t know how to fully tuck that early on, and I was still wearing Calvin Klein men’s underwear. But after that video, two amazing trans women gifted me tucking panties because they could tell I was struggling."

The content creator also asked Jenner why she was so willing to be hurtful towards another member of her community to win the praise of Republicans.

"You’ve been accepted by a group of people that very clearly does not accept me, and nearly every day this week, I have been called a freak, a child predator, an absurdity," Mulvaney said. 

"I am none of those things that your cohorts are painting me to be, and my question for you is: don’t you feel a little lonely over there? 

"These people that you’re standing with, I don’t know if they have your best intentions at heart. But they will use you to make mine and the trans community’s life a lot harder than it already is."

"I didn’t start 'Days of Girlhood' because being a woman sounded fun. I started this series because of the unspoken shame of being newly trans," Mulvaney added. 

"I am moving on, onward and upward, and I hope you do too."

While Jenner has not publicly addressed Mulvaney’s video, the former athlete has been incredibly outspoken about the backlash to her tweets about her.

"I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week," Jenner wrote on Twitter. 

"It is all from the so called 'inclusive' LGBT community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day."

And her team has apologised for misgendering Mulvaney, blaming it on someone else.

"An individual on Ms. Jenner’s team haphazardly misgendered Dylan, in the tweet 'he is talking about his penis'. For this we deeply regret the comment and have taken the appropriate actions to rectify the situation, internally," Jenner’s team said in a statement with Rolling Stone

"Ms. Jenner has no further comment on the matter and stands by her statements, otherwise."

Feature Image: Getty.

