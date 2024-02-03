The real-life people behind the characters in Netflix's Griselda.

There's something about knowing that the characters in your favourite series or movies are based on real people, that makes watching them a little bit more alluring.

Especially when that series is as wild as Griselda, starring Sofía Vergara.

If you're anything like me, as soon as you've finished watching a true-crime show, you're doing a deep dive into the real-life version of the story.

Griselda is currently trending on Netflix, and for good reason. The dramatised show follows the rise and fall of Griselda Blanco, who fled from Columbia to Miami to create one of the most profitable and ruthless cartels in history.

So, we bring you the truth behind the show's characters.

Griselda Blanco, played by Sofía Vergara.

The show's namesake, Griselda Blanco came to America from Columbia to give her sons a better life. Having been married to small-time criminal, Carlos Trujillo, Blanco used her knowledge of the drug industry to create her own cartel, which ultimately became one of the most powerful in history.