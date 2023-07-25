The results are in. These are the three factors that equal great sex.

No pressure, but when it comes down to *great sex* you need three key elements, according to scientists.

And they might not be what you think.

All in the name of professional research, a couple of smart cookies from the US recently teamed up for a very important study, and that study was called, ‘Caring, Chemistry and Orgasms: Components of Great Sexual Experiences.’

And TBH, I can’t think of a more important project.

As part of their critical work, these scientists went out and spoke to 78 people, aged from 18 to 69, across a diverse range of sexual orientations, identities and relationship statuses. And among them, three very important elements emerged in what constitutes not just good but GREAT sex.

1. Orgasm.

Firstly, there’s the obvious. There’s the orgasm. Because for me, and almost 62 per cent of survey respondents, sex without a grand finale is like dinner without dessert. Yes, it’s enjoyable BUT ARE YOU REALLY SATISFIED?

