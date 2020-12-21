On December 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will appear the closest to one another in hundreds of years and apparently, it'll give some people superpowers.

Or... at least that's what Twitter thinks.

The planets will come together in a 'great conjunction' which happens approximately every 20 years. The last one happened in May 2000, but this year is... special, because it's the closest the planets have appeared together since 1623.

As NASA puts it: "On the 21st, they will appear so close that a pinkie finger at arm's length will easily cover both planets in the sky."

Sounds cool. But what does it... mean? That depends who you ask.

The conspiracies.

According to a range of people, Jupiter and Saturn passing this close together in the sky means the world is ending, minority groups are going to gain superpowers (we're into that) and Jesus Christ is coming down from heaven.

Okay, it should go without saying that these are... not verified facts.

Firstly, some bad news: Christian evangelist Pastor Paul Begley has predicted that the world will end on December 21.

He said the great conjunction coupled with a Mayan calendar tell him this is when Jesus Christ will return. It's also his birthday, so a huge day for Mr Begley.

He's also uploaded videos, almost daily, about the apocalypse, aliens and 'deep state'. Titles of videos include 'Cannibal sandwich & Antartica (sic) earthquakes' so, uh, take from this what you will.

In better news, another conspiracy surrounding this great conjunction is that it is the day Black people gain superpowers.

It's an idea stemmed from one rogue tweet, but it's become a great Twitter meme.