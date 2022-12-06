'My organs were running at 7%.' Grant Denyer on the health scare that forced him to change.

Grant Denyer's lifestyle pushed him "to the limit", he revealed this week.

The TV show host and Dancing With The Stars winner admitted he struggled while on the latest episode of the Along for the Ride podcast.

On the show, he told host Anthony Madaffari that he was living in a way that wasn't sustainable as a weatherman for Sunrise. He was the resident forecaster from 2004 to 2006 and then again for three years in 2010.

Watch this clip on Grant Denyer's terrifying rally car crash. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten.

But the opportunity to travel and report across the Australian landscape was a golden opportunity Denyer couldn't pass up.

"If I wanted to stand at Uluru tomorrow, I could," he said. "If I wanted to wrestle a crocodile in the Top End the day after, I did.

"It was limitless. In three and a half years I had something like 750 flights. You were in a different part of the country every single day."