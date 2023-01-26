'It's only fair.' 5 mums weigh in on whether you should pay grandparents for childcare.

The convenience as well as the reassurance that their daughter was receiving gold class home daycare with the grandparents led Christina and husband Joel to pay for the privilege.

"We felt strongly that if we were both out working and earning, it's only fair to pay mum, however much she loved her kids and grandkids."

Now that Christina and family are living back in Newcastle, her mum still picks up the odd day to look after Harriet and younger brother Otto.

"Harriet is at school and Otto is at daycare three days per week. During the school holidays or if I pick up an extra day of work, I know I can still ask mum to help and we just transfer money across to her.

"She is busy with six grandkids these days so we try not to ask too much!"

Jade, mum of one, does not pay her parents.

Jade’s two-year-old daughter Aubree is in paid childcare four days a week, but on Fridays, she goes to Jade’s parents’ home.

"I don’t pay mum because she does it as a favour for us, so we’re not spending additional money on childcare. As we receive a childcare subsidy, we pay $30 per day, which includes nappies, meals and the delivery of an educational program. When Aubree goes to mum and dad's, I bring over nappies and food and my daughter just plays all day.

"In theory, we could subtract the cost of the food and nappies and give my mum whatever was left, but then it wouldn’t leave much and it defeats the object. As a household, my parents also have a much higher annual income than my husband and I do.