A censored WAP and broken records: The 12 biggest moments from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

So far, the pandemic has ruined all the things we love most about award shows.

Which is... the ridiculous outfits and the interaction between celebrities who may or may not have dated and/or feuded.

Thankfully, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards came through with a real-life award show just in the nick of time. Seriously. I couldn't handle another screen of talking heads with surprisingly bad Wi-Fi.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion on how Beyonce inspired her... while standing at the Grammys next to Beyonce. Post continues below video.



Video via CBS.

The show wasn't totally back to normal - it was held outside rather than in the Staples Centre, with no crowd, a stripped down crew, social distancing and masks. But by our new pandemic standards, it went pretty well.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the awards show featured approximately 12,000 performances, a two-hour in memorium segment and lots of broken records, mostly because... Beyonce.

The whole thing was nearly four hours long and since we value your time more than mine, here are the 12 biggest moments you'll probably be hearing about:

There was a REAL LIFE RED CARPET.

There were no Zoom cameras on the red carpet and I am so happy I could cry. HOLLYWOOD, YOU NEED TO ADMIT ZOOM RED CARPETS SUCK.

Thanking the vaccine gods (a.k.a Dolly Parton) that this happened for the Grammys, which are the most ridiculous, over-the-top red carpet of them all.

The amount of stars on the carpet was less than usual, but we still got the freaking weird (and also fabulous) fashion moments we craved:

OBSESSED. Image: Getty.