Protests and pointed speeches: The 9 biggest moments from the 78th Annual Golden Globes.

In their opening monologue, they addressed the three biggest controversies around the Golden Globes - the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the organisation which decides on the Golden Globe nominations), Sia's controversial movie Music, and that time James Corden played a gay man in a terrible Netflix movie about tolerance which only resulted in people becoming more... intolerant.

Poehler then explained the difference between TV and movies.

"TV is the one I watch five hours straight, and movies is the one I don't switch on cause it two hours," she said.

Fey said the HFPA was made up of "90 international no black journalists" some of which may be "ghosts".

Fey then went on to describe Sia's new movie Music as the "best international flopperooni" and "more problematic than Kate Hudson promoting Weight Watchers".

The two comedians concluded their monologue with three truest statements ever uttered at an awards ceremony - inclusivity is important, awards shows are stupid, and this whole night could have been an email.

3. Daniel Kaluuya was on... mute.

Laura Dern then came on stage to present the first award of the night, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Daniel Kaluuya won it for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Kaluuya started to accept the award over Zoom only to find out he was on.... mute. The camera had to cut back to Dern while Kaluuya located his unmute button.

Yep, it was just like the 544509404 Zoom meetings we've all attended over the last 12 months. Good times!

4. Schitt's Creek cleaned up again.

Catherine O’Hara won Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her work on Schitt’s Creek.

She beat out Lily Collins, who was nominated for Emily in Paris, the show each and every one of us secretly binge-watched in 2020.

O'Hara accepted the award in true Moira fashion - with a glass in her hand - while her husband Bo Welch sat beside her playing the “you’ve talked too long, now get off” warning music on his phone.

Schitt's Creek then won the best comedy or musical, with Dan Levy accepting the award.

5. Jason Sudeikis was all of us on a Zoom call.

SAME.