Loved The Bold Type? Good Trouble is the meaty millennial TV show to watch next.

When The Bold Type seasons one and two dropped on Stan in 2018, it quickly became the most talked-about show in Facebook groups and message chats.

Many of us were drawn to the story of three 20-something friends trying to make it at a shiny New York magazine called Scarlet and proceeded to binge it in a matter of days. The plot was the perfect mix of high and low — covering everything from queer relationships and racial injustice to career setbacks and… yoni eggs.

If you’ve been looking for another female-led show that captures what it’s like to be a millennial, but meatier, let us introduce you to Good Trouble.

If you’ve never heard of the show, you wouldn’t be the only one.

Streaming service Stan quietly launched the series amid other big releases like Normal People and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, meaning it’s gone under the radar, until now.

Good Trouble is actually a spin-off from the popular drama The Fosters that follows a multi-ethnic family of foster and biological kids being raised by two mums. But you don’t have to have watched The Fosters to start bingeing Good Trouble because it focuses on the adult lives of two characters, five years on from where The Fosters ended.

The show directed by the likes of Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario is centred around sisters Callie and Mariana, who move to downtown LA after graduating college with law and engineering degrees, respectively.

Like any 20-something fresh out of uni, Callie and Mariana have earnest hopes of smashing it in their fields and creating real social change. But when they each land their ‘dream’ jobs, it’s not long before the shine starts to wear off their independent LA lives.

Callie (played by Aussie actress Maia Mitchell) begins working as a law clerk for a conservative judge and has to learn to deal with the guilt of working on cases that go against everything she stands for personally.

Meanwhile, MIT grad Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) unwittingly finds herself becoming the mouthpiece for a tech startup with a sexist, racist culture that is promoting itself as a female-friendly, diverse workplace.

Amid their work dramas, both sisters are navigating living out of home for the first time in the coterie, a communal living space with a diverse group of tenants, and a secret relationship that could come between them.