Thinking about booking an overseas holiday for 2022? Here's everything you need to know first.

This post will be updated as new information about international travel comes to light.

Since last March, it's been anyone's guess when Australians would be able to travel overseas again. 18 months have come and gone with no international holidays and no visits to see loved ones, just millions of us waiting to hear when the international borders will open back up.

Finally, we have an answer: November 2021.

Confirming the news last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "It's time to give Australians their lives back," after announcing we will move to phase C of the national roadmap next month.

Video via Sunrise.

But there are a couple of things that need to happen before any of us jet off on a long-awaited trip - including completion of the new seven-day, at-home quarantine program trials, and an increase in vaccination rates to 80 per cent in each state and territory.

Here's everything we know so far about international travel.

﻿﻿When will I be able to travel overseas?

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced international travel will resume once states and territories reach the 80 per cent vaccination target, starting with New South Wales, followed by Victoria.

"States and territories will begin this program at different times given their varying vaccination rates but we expect the system to commence in November," Mr Morrison said.

While other states and territories will reach the target soon after, some of them, particularly Queensland and Western Australia, aren't as willing to open up when they do.

On Friday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would need to see some "paperwork" before announcing when Queensland would open up.

"It would be irresponsible, and I think Queenslanders would expect me to see some paperwork to understand the issues before an announcement is made," she said.

While WA Premier Mark McGowan called the international travel announcement a "New South Wales thing".

"With NSW having very high levels of infection... the view is if people from NSW want to fly overseas and come back, they’re really not adding to the risk. We're not going to do this at this point of time," he told reporters on Friday.

"Western Australia will open up internationally at some point in time, it’s probably just a matter of months between us and other states."