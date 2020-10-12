The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 13.

NSW premier faces day two of ICAC fallout.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will again appear at the ICAC inquiry today, while Labor will move a motion of no confidence in the premier, which would need support from government MPs who have so far united behind her.

Yesterday at the corruption probe into the business dealings of former Wagga Wagga member Daryl Maguire, Berejiklian revealed her five year personal relationship with the disgraced ex-MP.

She insisted that she'd "stuffed up" personally but not professionally, as she fights to keep her job.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption has accused Maguire of using his public office and parliamentary resources to improperly gain a benefit for himself or for G8way International - a company he allegedly "effectively controlled".

Gladys Berejiklian has vowed to continue in her role after her relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire was revealed in an ICAC hearing. @cokeefe9 #9News pic.twitter.com/E3451vQ8dt — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) October 12, 2020

He was forced to quit Ms Berejiklian's government in 2018 after a separate ICAC inquiry.

But, despite her "close personal relationship" with Maguire, Berejiklian repeatedly insisted she had little knowledge of his interests.

Opposition Leader Jodi McKay says she doesn't buy Berejiklian's story, and she must resign.

"This premier is a fraud and today she's been unmasked," she said.

