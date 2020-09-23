7 kids and speaking in tongues: What we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's likely replacement.

United States President Donald Trump is preparing to announce his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the country's top court.

Ginsburg, a women's rights trailblazer and Supreme Court justice since 1993, died aged 87 on September 18, leaving a vacant space on the Supreme Court bench.

Six weeks out from the Presidential election, Trump and his Republican colleagues have announced their intention to replace Ginsberg - despite many of those same Senators preaching judges should not be appointed so close to an election in 2016, when they blocked President Obama's last opportunity to place a judge eight month's out from that year's vote.

Remember: Donald Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford, who accused his previous Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault. Post continues below video.



Video via CNN.

This could, in theory, mean appointing a judge during America's 'lame duck' period after an election, where the Presidency and the Senate may be won by Democrats.

Pushing ahead with plans for Trump's third US Supreme Court nomination would cement a 6-3 conservative majority in the court.

The death of liberal icon Ginsburg upended the election campaign season, giving Trump and his party an opportunity to strengthen its grip on the court whose decisions influence most spheres of American life, from healthcare to gun rights to voting access.

Trump has announced his intention to appoint a woman, with the president saying he had a handful of candidates to work through.

On Tuesday (Wednesday AEST), two women emerged as frontrunners: Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana and Judge Barbara Lagoa from Florida.

Here's what we know about them.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Image: AAP.