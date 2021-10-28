The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 29.

Berejiklian next to face grilling by ICAC.

Twenty-eight days after a corruption inquiry forced her to resign as NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian will get the opportunity to address the allegations against her.

Ms Berejiklian's secret partner Daryl Maguire was the one originally under the microscope of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption last year, for allegedly using his position as an MP to gain a financial benefit for himself.

But when she sensationally revealed their clandestine relationship, it sparked a separate investigation into her own conduct, which resulted in her resigning as premier on October 1.

ICAC is investigating how the relationship may have impacted the way Ms Berejiklian — as treasurer and then premier — dealt with projects the former Wagga Wagga MP lobbied for.

The public hearings have focused on two grants: a $5.5 million upgrade to the Wagga Wagga Clay Target Club, and a $20.5 million plan to build a recital hall for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.

Love, marriage and children - Gladys Berejiklian's ex-partner has spilled the beans about their secret relationship at the corruption watchdog.



Mr Maguire on Thursday conceded the relationship gave him greater access to Ms Berejiklian than other MPs, and in their private life he "encouraged" her to take a close interest in projects he was lobbying for.

He denied he ever explicitly asked his partner to intervene, but conceded he would sometimes communicate with her in the hope she would.

On Friday she will get her chance to answer the allegations, a day after Mr Maguire told the inquiry the pair loved each other, contemplated marriage and discussed having a child.