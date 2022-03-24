"It's not acceptable." Absolutely everything that has happened since the boys' and girls' nights on MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

Married At First Sight has given us one scandal after another. Even with only a few more episodes to go, the drama is far from over.

Wednesday night's episode was no different to the rest of the season, with former brides and grooms coming back for one last girls' and boys' night.

Watch the trailer for Married At First Sight. Post continues after video.



Video via Youtube.

Bride Selin was back and had many questions, which spurred a lot of... loud conversations.

After asking multiple times about the glass-smashing incident, and Olivia choosing to share Domenica's nude photo with the rest of the group, Tamara decided it was time to do a yell:

"We're getting sick of you lecturing us, you're being rude," she told the former contestant. "Like you've been here as long as we have and been through what… no you haven't. Sometimes people don't want to talk about what you want to talk about."

Selin wasn't happy with leaving things there, so she responded with: "You know what? You just want to keep yelling like you do to Brent."

Surprisingly, drama also unfolded at boys' night after Daniel entered and subsequently shared how he felt about cheating with fellow bride Carolina.

Mitch labelled Daniel and Carolina's relationship a "short-term fling," saying: "She'll just have a bit of fun and she'll move on I reckon."

"Don't say disrespectful s**t like that," Daniel replied. "Why would you talk about my girl like that?"

After some additional comments from Mitch, Daniel walked out of the experiment for the final time.