Ellie-May was turned away by her doctor after being 10 minutes late. She died that night.

“Why won’t the doctor see me?” asked five-year-old Ellie-May Clark, who turned to her mother in the crowded waiting room of a busy doctor’s surgery on January 26, 2015.

She and her mother Shanice Clark had arrived to the surgery in South Wales 10 minutes late for their appointment and were turned away by the doctor.

That night, Ellie-May was found in her bed at 10.30pm not breathing. She died of an asthma attack brought on by a viral infection.

Now, after an inquest into her death failed to find negligence on behalf of the practitioner, 26-year-old Shanice says she is “disappointed” with the ruling.

“We all felt there was enough evidence to show my little girl was neglected by the medical profession,” she told Daily Mail after today’s hearing.

“I will have to live with the fact my little girl was sent home to die by a doctor who refused to see her because we were a few minutes late.”

The matter is made more troubling by the fact Ellie-May had life-threatening acute asthma and the seriousness of her condition was written all over her medical file. Her family believes that if the doctor had simply clicked into the records before sending the five-year-old away, perhaps Ellie-May would still be here.

This is how the afternoon unfolded.

Late in the afternoon of that fateful day three years ago, Shanice called The Grange Clinic in Newport because Ellie-May had suffered a severe asthma attack at school.