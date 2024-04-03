Why do some celebrity couples repel us? Welcome to the magnet theory.

There are many things in life that are enticing or useful when on their own, but become less desirable once mixed together.

French fries and vanilla ice cream.

Baking soda and vinegar.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

This celebrity couple first appeared in our news feeds in October 2023 and initially, it seemed like a union that was created by the entertainment journalism gods. A conventionally beautiful model and business owner, and a critically acclaimed director and actor, who still shakes his head in disbelief that he was once voted People Magazine's Sexiest Man Of The Year.

When it came time to officially debut their relationship — after reports had been swirling in corners of the internet where blind items and 'sources close to the couple' go to hang out — the couple chose a route often by favoured by celebrities who don't monetise their Instagram accounts.

They wandered in and out of fancy New York City restaurants and Broadway shows, never performing for the paparazzi they knew would be lining the streets in wait for them, but also making no moves to conceal their relationship. This was all before they graduated to being photographed hauling their suitcases out of a car after a long weekend together, or Bradley subtly wearing a jumper from Gigi's fashion line, Guest In Residence, under a jacket as he took to a bit of solo street wandering.

For anyone who has ever debuted a new partner on their Instagram stories by sharing just the corner of their elbow buried among pictures of dinner plates and half-filled wine glasses, this is the celebrity-equivalent level of chill you were aiming for.

All the ingredients were there when it came to the makings of a new celebrity It Couple — the fame level, the body language 'clues', the piecing together of their celebrity circles, and speculation that Gigi would make an appearance on one of the many red carpets Bradley walked during awards season for his nominated film Maestro.