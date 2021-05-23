"I just got fired and I have no idea what to do."

I got fired last week.

Even typing that out makes me feel like a failure.

Of course, being fired isn't very sexy. My official statement is that I quit. If you see my Aunty Jan at the shops tell her I wasn't fired. I quit.

I don't know why I feel so compelled to lie to people about it. Most people have been fired at one point in their lives, but no one talks about it. Being fired is lonely. You have been singled out and told you are not good enough. On top of this, you have to put yourself out there, begin again and start job hunting. It's the equivalent of dating when you are heartbroken.

What it feels like to be fired. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Once the initial shock has worn off, the “spin” begins. A lot of our self worth is tied up in our jobs and there is a lot of shame surrounding being fired. What can I tell friends, family and future employers? What will be my official statement? Like a celebrity in a high-profile divorce perhaps my work and I have decided to “consciously uncouple”.

Usually, the default position will be 'I just needed a break and a chance to explore other opportunities'. You won't mention that you are now scrambling to work out how you'll pay your electricity bill or that you have applied for so many jobs on Seek your eyes are now aching.

You definitely won't mention that you've signed up to do those surveys that swear they will pay you, although you’re unsure with what currency. Instead, you pretend you are one of those cool, gorgeous people that have decided to take a step back and work out what they really want. But there is nothing cool about being fired. And nothing cool about picking yourself up off the ground and starting all over again.

I know lying is wrong. I know that despite the shame I feel, that there is no real shame involved. But it is hard to rise above our lesser emotions. And why inflict my pain on others? It would seem almost rude whilst just making general chit chat about work enquiries that I stop the conversation dead by saying that I just got fired. Now I am holding the poor person hostage and forcing them to feel sorry for me, and offer me quick thinking, but ultimately, life-changing advice, “You'll get them next time, champ”.

It is much easier for everyone's sake to lie.

I recently attended a family event where I knew everyone knew I had been fired, and not one person mentioned it. I'm sure they wanted to be kind. But failure makes everyone uncomfortable. We shy away from it and wait for success to come again so we can talk about that.

I liked my job, but I liked how my job made me sound and feel more. It was a title I could proudly discuss at parties and with relatives. It made me feel like I had my life together. It made me feel important, and it made me feel like I was finally getting somewhere. So losing it made me feel not just like I had failed at something but like I was a failure.