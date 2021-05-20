"Forget the idea of perfection": Sarah Harris on letting go of the mental load.

Sarah Harris is a journalist, TV presenter and busy mum of two. And she has zero time for BS.
Between juggling 20 hours of live morning TV a week and the demands of two high-energy little boys, Harris' life sounds... exhausting. And she's always quick to make it clear that the juggle is not easy.
The popular Australian media personality is one of the real ones. She's delightfully refreshing. Candid. Honest. Both on-screen and off.
Whether it's Harris posting a pic on Instagram of herself in PJs, craving caffeine after another sleepless night, or candidly sharing a photo of herself sleeping and breastfeeding on live TV - she paints the reality of motherhood exactly as it is. Bloody difficult.