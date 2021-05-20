"Forget the idea of perfection": Sarah Harris on letting go of the mental load.

Listen: Eve Rodsky explains the solution for sharing the mental load. Post continues after audio.

"Us mums are great at looking for after other people, but we're terrible at looking after ourselves. We know exercise, good food and enough rest (lol - what's that??) all helps, and there are some great supplements within the Blackmores Immunity range that can help strengthen your immune health too."

On what's on her plate...

"If I'm not organised, I reach for junk - so I try to meal prep a few healthy meals for the week on a Sunday," said Harris. "Chicken, brown rice and broccoli is a bit of go-to for me. By Friday the wheels have fallen off, and it's takeaway with the kids."

On her favourite treatment to indulge in...

"While my boys are very active, my three-year-old gets sick of walking pretty fast... last week I carried him all the way over the Sydney Harbour Bridge!"

"All that lifting and carrying can wreak havoc on my back, so every couple of months I get a really good massage. It's gotta hurt to work out all those knots!"

On coping with the mental load...

If you're a mum, chances are you're pretty familiar with the juggling act between your own needs and the needs of those around you.

And the "mental load" of having a career, raising kids, maintaining a household and organising day-to-day life is something Harris said she's still learning how to approach - and is something she's struggled with in the past.

"I'm almost 40 and I'm only just working out now that I'm a better mum when I look after myself better. If I'm rundown, everything else starts to fall apart," said Harris. "The older I get, the more I realise even ‘SuperMums’ need a bit of self-care."