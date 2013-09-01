How to make a fun run ACTUALLY fun. (Or at least less painful.)

By NATALIA HAWK

Last weekend, I did the Color Run. And it was excellent. I had the most beautiful day in the sun, with my best friend, with heaps of laughs and a lot of colour thrown my way. And it was only a 5km course which is really an amazingly achievable distance.

The only problem: I did not prepare myself adequately. Due to a frantic week and a serious lack of sleep, I found myself standing in the middle of my room at 7:30am on the Sunday, throwing on any old clothes and grabbing a pair of old machine-washable joggers (coloured dust, and all that). I didn’t have time to eat, either. So I was hungry and uncomfortable throughout the race, and sore and injured after the race. Ahhh, isn’t hindsight a total bitch.

So with all the fun runs coming up (Blackmores Running Festival, anyone? Also, how fun does the Electric Run look?) I thought I’d put together the best way to prepare yourself for what should be a really fun, exciting day – not an ultimately annoying and painful one.

THE WEEKS BEFORE THE RACE…

– Train for the race. Obviously. Everyone’s training routine will be different, depending on what you’re actually trying to achieve – if you’re really stuck, there are some tips here. But in the week before you’re actually set to run, gear your training down a notch so that you minimise your risk of injury and so that your muscles are ready to perform at their best on the day.

– Invest in a decent running outfit for the big day. It really is about what works for you – but may I suggest nothing cotton (you need a moisture-wicking material designed for exercise), no pants with dodgy elastics that you’re constantly going to be hiking back up your butt, and no tight tops that you’re going to be constantly readjusting. Here’s the important part – once you have the outfit, ACTUALLY RUN IN IT. Ain’t nobody got time for itches/annoying tags/shirts that ride up.

– Don’t forget that your undies need planning, too. You are not going to be able to readjust an uncomfortable g-string on the course. Too many people watching.

– Get yourself a decent pair of running shoes and break them in. I can’t emphasise this enough – the whole reason why I ended up limping for four days after the Color Run was because I wore an old pair of joggers that didn’t have nearly enough support in them.

Very silly. And of course, once you get that pair of shoes, make sure you break them in so you don’t blister yourself into the next century with one fun run.