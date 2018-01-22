Georgie Gardner's 12-yo daughter had the best trick to lure her mum to bed last night.

This morning is television presenter Georgie Gardner’s first morning as co-host on Nine’s The Today Show. And what does that mean?

An early, early, wake up, of course. A fact not lost on her children, 12-year-old Bronte and 11-year-old Angus, who last night helped their mother prepare for the big day.

“My 12-year-old’s sweet gesture to lure me to bed,” Gardner, 46, posted to Instagram last night, alongside a picture of her daughter’s helpful offering that included: chocolate; a glass of water; a cup of herbal tea; and reading glasses, all on a take-to-bed tray.

“Three alarms set, now for some zzz’s,” Gardner continued.

A post shared by Georgie Gardner (@georgiegardner9) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:35am PST

This very sweet gesture is despite her children’s somewhat cheeky reaction to her appointment when it was first announced.

“Great mum. You’ll have to brush up on social media. You might get more followers,” Bronte told her mum upon hearing the news.

Angus was even more unforgiving, with a: “Great… You’ll be so tired you won’t have to cook dinner and we’ll get takeaway.”

It was publicly announced in November last year that Gardner would replace former The Today Show co-host Lisa Wilkinson, who left the show in October after a pay dispute with the Nine Network.