Georgia Love: Her Wedding, Public Scrutiny & The Bachelor

the spill

11 hours ago · 20 minutes

Georgia Love: Her Wedding, Public Scrutiny & The Bachelor
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to Borat which will focus on US politics and the run up to the election during the pandemic and it's sure to have some serious shock value!

Plus, in today's deep dive we interview Georgia Love.  She she opens up about working in media, what it’s like having public profile in covid times, her thoughts on The  Bachelor franchise and how reality TV actually works.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Georgia Love: Her Wedding, Public Scrutiny & The Bachelor

20 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness: The Unshakeable Myth

17 minutes  ·  a day ago

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell: A Relapse And A Public Narrative

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Complicated Reaction To Lizzo’s Vogue Cover

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Locky, Irena and Bella Tell Us All The Goss

23 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Locky, Irena and Bella Tell Us All The Goss

23 minutes  ·  6 days ago

No-one Expected Feminism From The Bachelor

15 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2020

Lauren Conrad Finally Tells The Real Story Of The Hills

16 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Was Ellen's Apology Out Of Touch?

21 minutes  ·  21 Sep 2020

Brad & Jen: A Masterclass In Celebrity Misdirection

15 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

The Moral Compass On This Season Of The Bachelor

17 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

The Fallout From Emily Ratajkowski's Sexual Assault Claims

16 minutes  ·  16 Sep 2020

Paris Hilton's Story Of Abuse Is Worse Than We Thought

18 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

You Know It's Bad On The Bachelor When Osher Weighs In

17 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2020

The Netflix Movie That People Want Banned

16 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Why We Shouldn't Put The Women From The Bachelor Into Boxes

18 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

Pop Star, Exile, An Unconventional Wedding: The Lily Allen Story

20 minutes  ·  09 Sep 2020

Why The Kardashians Just Quit Their Own Show

17 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

Drew Barrymore's Next Move

17 minutes  ·  07 Sep 2020

Schapelle Corby Is Taking On Prime Time TV

16 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout