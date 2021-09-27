Gabby Petito shared her life with thousands of followers. But these are the images her family wants you to see.

In recent weeks, the world has come to learn of Gabby Petito's tragic disappearance.

Now, a week after her body was discovered in northwestern Wyoming, her family are asking everyone to take inspiration from the 22-year-old, whose life was cut short on a cross-country trip.

"When you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table - because the entire planet knows this woman's name now," said her father, Joe Petito, at a funeral in Holbrook, New York, over the weekend.

The public funeral was attended by a large crowd of mourners, including family members, friends and co-workers who gathered to farewell the travel blogger.

In a heartfelt eulogy, Mr Petito asked people not to feel sad, but instead live an adventurous life the way his daughter did.

"I want you to take a look at these pictures, and I want you to be inspired by Gabby. If there's a trip you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you have the time."

"I don’t want you guys to be sad," he added. "Gabby didn’t live that way. That wasn’t her way."

"As a matter of fact, if you knew Gabby she was always a pretty happy girl. People gravitated toward her. Her nature was always to smile and treat everybody kindly."

He also encouraged those in unhealthy relationships to put themselves first and walk away.

"If there is a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now. Take care of yourself first."

Gabby’s step-father, Jim Schmidt, also spoke at the funeral, sharing that he has had to give eulogies during his career as a firefighter but "not one of them has prepared me for this moment".

"Parents aren’t supposed to bury their children. This is not how life is supposed to work," he said.

"Gabby, at 22 years old, helped teach me that you can always make money but you can’t make up for lost time. Gabby loved life and lived her life every single day.

"She is an example for all of us to live by, to enjoy every moment in this beautiful world as she did. To love and give love to all like she did."

Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Gabby's mother, Nicole, also remebered the 22-year-old as a "beautiful soul".