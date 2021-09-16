"We've been fighting": Two weeks before she vanished, Gabby Petito was questioned by police.

Earlier this year, Florida couple Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie decided to "downsize" their lives and travel full time. They transformed the belly of an 11-year-old Ford Transit van into a mobile home, and by July, they'd set a course west across America.

Their final destination was meant to be Portland, Oregon, which they were due to reach some time in late October.

But on September 1, Brian returned to his parents' house in Florida. He had the van, but Gabby was not with him.

Gabby's family, with whom she previously maintained regular contact, has not heard from her since the last week of August. The 22-year-old has since been declared a missing person, sparking a cross-country investigation involving police and the FBI.

Brian, meanwhile, is refusing to talk.

The desert 'altercation'.

Investigators are still working to piece together Gabby Petito's last known movements.

The couple was documenting their trip via social media, and the most recent post on Gabby's Instagram was on August 25. She also had a conversation with her mother just days earlier.

Around that time, she was believed to be in the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, in the west of the country.





This week, details have also emerged of an altercation she and Brian had during their time in the neighbouring state of Utah a fortnight prior.

Bodycam footage recorded by the Moab Police Department on the afternoon of August 12 shows that an officer pulled their Transit van over after it was seen speeding and hit a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park.

The hour-long video shows that Gabby was in a distressed state when officers approached the vehicle. The pair were then interviewed separately, and a tearful Gabby told them she was upset because they had been arguing.

She said she had been struggling with symptoms of her obsessive compulsive disorder and that she had been "frustrated" and "stressed" that morning about trying to get her travel blog up and running.

"He doesn't really believe that I can do any of it. So that's kind of been like a– I don't know. He's like a downer," she said.

"We've just been fighting all morning, and he wouldn't let me in the car before. He told me I needed to calm down."

When questioned about visible scratches on his face and body, Brian pointed to the same argument. He said "little things" had built up, including him getting in the van with dirty feet, and said Gabby had swiped at him with her fingernails and phone.